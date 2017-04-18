Taste Tuesday : Cleo’s Bakery

It’s a hidden gem that was worth discovering!

Cleo’s Bakery in Newburgh is known for their sweet treats, but did you know they have a full menu?

Y’all know how I feel about breakfast, so while I wanted to try a wrap, I HAD to go for the breakfast sandwich on a savory herbed biscuit.

As a Southerner, I judge biscuits harshly, and theirs?

Scrum-diddly-umcious!





Owner, Jeannie, told me her secret to getting a slightly sweet, but mostly savory biscuit…but I promised not to tell anyone…sorry.

Cleo’s features a quiche of the day, which I thought was super cool. Not many places to score quiche around here, that I know of.

Theirs was creamy, which was neat, and the crust was so thin that I could barely taste it (exactly how I like it).

And it wouldn’t be a trip to Cleo’s without dessert, right?

I don’t like cake, it’s a texture thing, but their bread pudding had me falling in love.

Watch the video above to see the full breakdown of what we tried.

One last thing: they’re only open for breakfast and lunch, so plan accordingly.

