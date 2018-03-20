Taste Tuesday: CKB

Commonwealth Kitchen and Bar, or CKB, in Henderson is famous for their fusion comfort food and intimate setting.

With dishes like Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls, Wagyu Beef Dumplings, and Polenta Ravioli, this place will blow your mind!

Brian: You look really tall…is there something different about you?

Gretchin: I have a booster seat, I couldn’t reach the table!

Sorry, short people problems.

What is this?



Jayson: Mediterranean Flatbread.

Homemade hummus, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, basil, parsley, and balsamic reduction.

Gretchin: Very fresh, very light, but it’s just laden down with stuff!

Normally you’ll get a flatbread and it’s very little toppings.

Brian: Yeah, it’s mostly bread.

Gretchin: It’s like fold-over New York style pizza on a flatbread!

Brian: And it’s healthy!

Gretchin: Now, people have talked and talked and talked about these sprouts.

Jayson: Everybody says, when you go to CKB get the brussel sprouts.

Gretchin: My favorite part of these is the crispy texture, I love the blackened part!

These are not your mama’s brussel sprouts.

Brian: And some people that don’t like brussel sprouts actually like these.

Gretchin: I’m not going to walk into a restaurant and order meatloaf, it’s just never gonna happen.

Jayson: You will after this.

Brian: You will, it’s good.

Jayson: This has 3 gourmet meats in it, caramelized onions, smoked mozzarella, a Marsala mushroom demi-glaze, mushrooms over the top of it.

It’s on a bed of cauliflower puree.

Gretchin: Sounds fancy!

Oh my gosh, I thought that was mashed potatoes!

I love when the owner grabs a piece of his own food!

He’s like, “Man this is so good, I eat this every day, but I’m just gonna take it right off your plate, Gretchin.

I’m like, “okay”.

Mmmm!

This is gourmet meatloaf.

Jayson: Buffalo Macaroni and Cheese…we make our homemade macaroni and cheese, sprinkle it with parsley and bleu cheese on top of it, then we put free range roasted chicken in it.

Brian: And that is a hot wing sauce!

I mean that tastes like exactly what would be on chicken wings.

Gretchin: I like that it’s like a buffalo chicken sandwich de-constructed.

Jayson: When I think of CKB, I think of this burger.

8 ounce burger, fresh, never frozen burger.

Gretchin: How much is this?

Jayson: I believe that’s sixteen bucks.

Brian: This jam’s got a little spice to it.

Gretchin: I think I need one more bite.

There was so much flavor in that, there were too many competing flavors that I’m not really sure what I just tasted.

Brian: Look how perfect that burger’s cooked too!

Gretchin: I think you sold me on the jelly.

Look Ma, pimiento hands!

That burger was so messy.

So…can you get down with jam?

Drew: It’s my jam.

CKB is located at 108 2nd Street in Henderson, right by the water, menu items range from $8.95 to $24.95.

