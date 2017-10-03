Taste Tuesday: Chef Adam Edwards

This #TasteTuesday I’m switching things up because I want to introduce you to someone you’re going to love almost as much as his food.

Personal Chef Adam Edwards can cook FOR you, or even teach you to cook, all while entertaining you during the perfect date night!

But first, the question we are all thinking, what does anyone (aside from a really rich person that can’t cook) need a personal chef for?

I mean, I think there’s a lot of application. Say you just don’t know how to cook, then that’s a really good use.But say you cook.

I mean you do the normal Monday through Friday; you do spaghetti, tacos, whatever, and you just want to learn to make something different, I can help you with that.

And this isn’t some regular old chef, he has credentials a mile long!

Yeah, I’ve got a Bachelor’s Degree in food service management, an Associates Degree in culinary arts, fifteen plus years of professional experience, plus my dad and my grandfather are chefs so…

So food is in his blood!

And he brings EVERYTHING with him.

You just have to be at your house. The best husband I’ve seen yet, he purchased a gift certificate for Christmas, a dinner for two, and he gave that to her for Christmas and then cashed it in on Valentine’s Day so…It was the right way to go for sure.

And the food is LEGIT.

Adam actually got me to eat, and enjoy, sweet potatoes!

Press play to see my reactions after tasting.

And be sure to keep watching, Chef Adam Edwards is going to teach us how to make this fall menu starting later this month, and in just two minutes!

And get this: if this is set up with a group of couples or a group of friends, they can just split the bill (just as if they would at a restaurant). For

example, a 3 course meal for 8 is $600 which is $75 per person and if they chose to do a sushi class it would be $450 or a little bit over $56 per person! And

think of the social media aspect of having a personal chef come and cook in your home! Your friends will be #JELLY! The classes get cheaper per person the more

people you invite to your party!

Follow Chef Adam Edwards on Instagram or twitter @chefadamedwards or on Facebook at Chef Adam Edwards – Private Parties and Cooking Lessons for pictures of what he’s doing!

All parties include cost of goods, travel (within the Evansville/Newburgh/Henderson area), copies of recipes covered and chef hat… Oh! and he cleans up!

Sample menu items and pricing available on his website chefadamedwards.com



