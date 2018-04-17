Taste Tuesday: Cavanaugh’s

The casino has moved on land, and that’s meant a lot of changes for Tropicana, but one thing that hasn’t changed?

Cavanaugh’s is still the perfect place for dates, meetings, drinks, and of course, food.

Gretchin: It is usually a beautiful view outside, and even though the weather’s kind of yucky, it’s still cool!

Plus, the view of this food…

Brian: That’s right.

We’ve been going to some really nice places lately.

Gretchin: Hashtag swank.

Brian: It’s been a lot of fun!

That’s right, swank.

Fancy?

Lightly seared Ahi Tuna appetizer.

Gretchin: Oh my gosh!





I don’t generally go for sashimi, I like the break up with the rice, that’s why I like sushi so much; but the black and white sesame, and just a tinge of that vinegar?

Oh my gosh, big flavors!

Brian: It’s nice and fresh and clean too.

Gretchin: The plating…swank, again.

These are some beautiful crab cakes and it looks like they’re made…check it…lump crab, not imitation.

You see those big chunks of lump crab?

Brian: And you’ve got some nice stone ground mustard.

And this is a great place for a date night, friends to get together, business meetings, whatnot.

They’ve got a great wine list, they’ve got a great bar.

Gretchin: I love it at night because they always have somebody that’s like a local legend on piano like Matt Clark, Bob Green, The Honey Vines.

Always a good vibe in here for dinner.

These are eighteen dollars, and I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that I could probably eat this as an entrée.

Brian: Sea Bass with some Asian vegetables.

Gretchin: Ooh!

Fancy again.

Brian: And look how big it is!

Gretchin: Heck yeah!

Brian: It’s a nice, large piece of fish.

Gretchin: Here’s my hand.

Oh my gosh, did you see that it was like butter?!

Brian: And this is like an Asian Chutney, it’s got a little spice to it.

Gretchin: You don’t really need to chew, and I don’t think I’ve ever had fish with that type of flavor; I mean, it’s not fishy at all.

Brian: No, Sea Bass is more steak-y a little bit, as far as the consistency.

Gretchin: But very buttery, and I love the sauce, not too sweet, not too overpowering, just right, good complement!

Brian: What are we doing on this 18oz. Ribeye, would you like me to cut a piece for you?

Gretchin: Yes.

And I love how they give you really nice silverware.

Drew: Look at that color!

Brian: A nice medium rare.

Excellent.

And I love my steak rare to medium rare, so that’s just absolutely perfect.

Gretchin: Do you see this beautiful cut of meat?

Brian: It’s almost like we’re on a date with the beautiful view…

Gretchin: Ew, no.

In case you missed it, Cavanaugh’s is located inside Tropicana.

They also have dessert like crème brulee torched right at your table, just look for the cart as it passes your table.

