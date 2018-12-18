Taste Tuesday: Brown Bag Burgers

If there’s one thing that soothes the soul in the winter months, it’s down home cooking.

And Brown Bag Burgers in Henderson delivers just that.

With soups, sandwiches, and award winning fried chicken, you’ll walk away happy when you’ve taken a taste of Brown Bag Burgers.





GRETCHIN: How do you find these random out of the way places?

Brian: I’m just really good…

GRETCHIN: You’re just really hungry all the time.

Brian: …at finding good food.

Yeah, I am hungry all the time too!

No, you know I grew up here, we have a farm, and my grandmother and I went to all these down home country restaurants…

GRETCHIN: And those are my favorites!

You feel like, when you walk in you know everybody there and one look at the menu and you’re like, “Psh, I know this food and it’s gonna be good”.

I love that the average price here is between $4 and $8!

Look at this absolutely beautiful double cheeseburger.

Brian: I was hoping you’d start with that.

GRETCHIN: I see a nice, little char on it, and they say they hand patty them every day…that makes me excited!

Brian: Oh my gosh!

GRETCHIN: Mmm!

That char is crispy!

You know how much I love that?

It just adds to the depth of the flavor of the burger, especially when it’s been on a stove that thousands of patties have been cooked over time?

Mmm.

Brian: You have to have the right bun.

If you mess the bun up on a burger, it really just changes the flavor.

GRETCHIN: I just want to taste more burger than bun, and I’ll say this, I generally pick the hot, nasty pickles off a hamburger, but these are still cold and crisp?

I actually like it with the burger!

That’s weird, I didn’t pick them off.

Check this out, this is their pulled pork and I already built a sandwich and I mean I loaded it up pretty good, and look how much I have left!

That tells you something.

I almost can’t get the pulled pork to stay on my fork because it’s so tender!

Mmm, I like that!

I was expecting something different, there’s not a whole lot of that barbecue flavor, but a lot of the pork flavor.

Brian: Right.

I like that.

I don’t like a lot of sauce.

I don’t like it real super, overpowering and wet.

I just like to taste the good quality pork, chicken or whatever you’ve got.

GRETCHIN: Exactly!

And you can always put more sauce on it later, but I like this.

You can see that my bun isn’t too soggy, it’s just right.

That pork has some good flavor right there.

Brian: It’s really good.

GRETCHIN: I’m excited about this chicken, he keeps talking about it.

“Award winning”, and just looking at it, it looks like the crispiest fried chicken I’ve ever seen in my life.

I mean, the skin is standing up off of it, it’s so crispy.

Brian: They leave it breaded for about 4-5 hours before they fry it, and that actually imparts all the flavor into the chicken and causes it to stick.

GRETCHIN: Oh, did you hear that?

Brian: It’s crackling.

GRETCHIN: Mmm!

Brian: You can taste the seasoning, the chicken’s super moist, and the skin is super crunchy, but not overdone; it’s not burned, you know.

GRETCHIN: No.

It’s not like, “Bam! Seasoning in your face!”

It’s just kind of nice right there, I have a little bit of spice at the back of my tongue, just a little, tiny bit.

Brian: And this is the chicken that used to be out at Bon Ton Mini Mart, and now George actually cooks it here.

He’s only here 2-3 hours a day.

GRETCHIN: I’m just going to sit here and eat the skin…don’t mind me.

Feeling the need for some down home cooking or award winning fried chicken?

Find Brown Bag Burgers at 350 4th Street in Henderson.

When you do go, let them know we sent you, and tell me what you thought on my 44News Facebook page.

