Taste Tuesday : Brew

I met the owners of “Brew” when they performed “Green Eggs & Ham” at Will Read and Sing For Food.

After the applause died down, we talked about their restaurant and, of course, scheduled a #TasteTuesday.

From the second we drove up, until the moment we were seated, all I could think was, “This place looks SO cool!”

But would the food be good?





First, I tried the Beer Battered Dog. I wasn’t sure exactly how I was going to eat the ginormous brat, but I was bound and determined to figure it out, and…?

OH MY GOSH, THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT THE ARUGULA AND THE PICKLED ONIONS TOGETHER WITH THE BEER BATTERED DOG, I NEVER WOULD’VE THOUGHT IT WOULD TASTE EXACTLY THAT DELICIOUS.

Craig’s first dish was the pretzel and cheese appetizer, and the pretzels were as big as his face!

This is one of my favorite places already.

Next up was the traditional “Bangers and Mash”…with a twist! The “mash” was actually cheddar polenta! #Fancy

THAT’S NOT BANGERS AND MASH, THAT IS EXCEPTIONAL… WITH THE SHAVED CHEESE AND THE ARUGULA…I LOVE HOW CREATIVE ALL THESE DISHES ARE.

Their burger has “Brew” seared into the bun, so it looks neat, and when you take that first bite you are hooked.

I couldn’t dwell too much on the burger as they brought out a breakfast sandwich (y’all know breakfast is my thing…).

THE IRISH SODA BREAD MAKES THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH OFF THE CHAIN AND IT ELEVATES IT TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL.

I don’t think these guys are capable of making a dish that doesn’t absolutely delight.

For sure, I will be going back. And what did 44 Photog Tristan White think?

Can I live here?

I second that emotion.

