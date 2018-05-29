Taste Tuesday: Bombay Spice Bar & Grill

The latest restaurant to open in Evansville is all about the spice!

Bombay Spice Bar & Grill features traditional Indian favorites, made from scratch, and a menu that includes delicacies like lamb and goat.

Take a trip halfway around the world, just by going to lunch.

GRETCHIN: I love Indian food however, it’s really hard to find here!

Why do you think that is?

Brian: I don’t think the city embraces ethnic food enough.

What we’re having here is the same thing people eat on a regular basis, it’s just prepared in a different way and with some different spices.

GRETCHIN: And it smells amazing!





What is this?

I do know that this is house made cheese, what?!

Brian: Yes, it’s called the Saag Paneer, creamed spinach and mustard greens, and it’s got a really good, light flavor.

The mustard greens aren’t what you think, like a country kind of preparation at all.

GRETCHIN: Uh-uhmm.

Not southern at all, and I don’t know how to explain it, but you’re not missing out on the meat.

And that’s one thing I want to say is, they have a lot of vegan and vegetarian options as well!

It’s very creamy, very light, the greens are amazing, not overspiced; jut the tiniest bit in the roof in the back of your mouth of that Indian spice.

Just the tiniest bit, for you scaredy cats.

This is the Butter Chicken?

Brian: The butter chicken, tomatoes, butter, and crushed cashews.

GRETCHIN: I do love Butter Chicken.

Brian: Wow.

GRETCHIN: You said, “wow,” the last time!

Brian: This is a really very prominent tomato flavor.

It’s really good, though.

GRETCHIN: I like that!

It’s different.

Usually when you get a butter chicken, it’s a little bit more mellow, this one has a little more of the tomato…

Brian: It’s got an acidic edge to it, but I like it a lot, and that’s from the tomato.

GRETCHIN: But the acidic edge is what makes it even better, and makes it more creative, and more of that ethnic flavor that you’re looking for when you come to an Indian restaurant.

Mmm!

Brian: Now, I’ve been here a couple of times already, the Goat Biryani is fantastic!

GRETCHIN: Now if you’re making a face at home when we tell you we’re eating goat, do not.

Goat butter, goat cheese, goat milk, and it’s even in your lotion, if you actually buy nice lotion.

And it’s a great flavor, let’s see what they do…but there are bones in it.

Brian: It’s not gamey, like deer.

It has a very different flavor than beef, or anything else that you’ll eat.

GRETCHIN: Bone.

Brian: You gotta watch the bones.

GRETCHIN: So if you don’t like spitting into your hand…

Brian: Yeah, you gotta watch for the bones.

GRETCHIN: Oooh, I love that goat!

Oh my gosh!

That curried goat?

That is amazing!

Go for it, Byron.

Now, be careful, there are bones in that brown one, in the goat one.

You down with goat?

Byron: Oh yeah!

Bombay Spice Bar & Grill is located at 1003 Diamond Avenue, and is now serving lunch, buffet style!

