Taste Tuesday: Bob’s Lounge

If you’re a pool player, then today’s pick for #TasteTuesday isn’t a surprise…

Bob’s Lounge is the home to about every league, and are known for their cheap wells, good pours, and absolutely delicious food.

With unexpected and creative menu items, including build your own burgers, and two foot strombolis, you’re gonna want to hit up Bob’s…after I make you hungry.

GRETCHIN: I love Bob’s!

It’s my favorite place for day drinking, hanging out, and every pool player in town is here some nights; it’s packed wall to wall.

And you know what?

The food?





Also, pretty sweet!

Brian: It’s sort of an unknown too.

GRETCHIN: I love that they have “Build Your Own Burger” with so many options!

So we did: beef patty, bun, chili, sliced jalapenos, caramelized onions…I built this burger, can you tell?

Brian: It looks really good, but it’s really messy.

GRETCHIN: Mmm, you taste the char on that burger?

I love a good char.

Brian: I like the bun.

I know that sounds weird, with a burger, but this is like Bunny Bread because it just has this really light, fluffy, it’s kind of thin.

GRETCHIN: You can taste the burger, not just the bun.

Whoo, that’s hot!

Brian: Yeah, with the jalapeños and the chili, I just got a jalapeño with the chili.

The chili is spicy, and the jalapeño is great with that!

GRETCHIN: So good.

I love messy food, it’s my favorite.

This is the “Pig Mac”.

So, it’s pulled pork with, get this, mac and cheese!

Look how yummy that is!

This is like some Fall Festival stuff right here.

Brian: Oh yeah!

I tried to pile yours up a little bit, because all the mac and cheese came out.

GRETCHIN: So good.

It’s like if you put cheese on a barbecue sandwich, but I mean, it’s mac and cheese…so much better!

Brian: And it’s creative too.

You’d think this place would just be, “Eh, it’s just a regular burger, it’s just regular barbecue sandwich,” they have some really off the wall choices and combinations that you can do.

Makes it interesting.

GRETCHIN: I love it!

If you didn’t know, this place is also the home of the 2 foot strom!

I feel like that would feed like 10 people.

And I love that their stroms aren’t this Midwest “hoagie” passing off as a Stromboli, it’s a legit Stromboli.

One little piece is almost too much to pick up, I don’t even know how I’m going to fit this in my mouth!

Brian: Their breading actually has herbs and everything cooked into it and cheese, so this will have a ton of flavor to it.

GRETCHIN: Oh, you weren’t playing.

Vegetables, then meat, then cheese and sauce, and I’m generally not a huge fan of tomato sauce, but I like this pasta sauce!

Brian: No, this is actually really good.

I would put this up with pretty much anything else I’ve ever had.

It’s really good, has a ton of flavor to it.

GRETCHIN: I don’t know how many times I can say…

Brian: The sauce is good.

GRETCHIN: …Bob’s International Lounge.

Bob’s International Lounge.

Bob’s Lounge, Inc.

Bob’s Lounge.

Hungry for Bob’s?

Find it at 907 North Fares in Evansville.

And I have to thank my eldest daughter for introducing me to Bob’s a few years ago, I loved it from the second I walked through the door.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments