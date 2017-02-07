Taste Tuesday : Bill’s Restaurant

We’re going on a LEGIT food adventure to a restaurant where the menu changes every day!

I’ve never been here before so the first thing I did was head over to Facebook to check them out.

And?

OMG, have you seen these reviews?

Hashtag STOKED!

This is gonna be so legit.

The atmosphere here I would describe as intimate, and swanky!

And while you’re here, check out the upstairs; there’s an art gallery up here!

The cool thing about this place is that the menu changes every day, and this is Chesapeake Oysters and Florida Gator Tail Buffalo Style.

This is squid ink, and I’m not real sure how I feel about that, but I’m gonna go for it anyway.

Brian: You’re gonna like it. It’s a little salty, but very good.

And I’m not a fan of oysters but…that’s good!

I don’t think I’ve ever had warm sushi before, so that’s a little strange, but the flavors offset the surprise of the warmth.

I can’t say that I’ve ever had King Clip, but it looks beautiful…and the crusting just KILLS it.

I don’t think that I would have put olive tapenade and steak together, ever.

It brings out that deep, beefy flavor and gives it a little extra zing right in there!

Connect to Bill’s Restaurant: Bill’s Restaurant on Facebook!

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device?

I got you.

Download the 44News app here: 44News App

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments