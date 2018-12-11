Taste Tuesday: Bangie’s Cafe

As the temps get colder, you may find yourself searching for some comfort food.

Ever heard of Bangie’s Cafe in Henderson?

Bangie’s is a small family owned restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch like your grandma used to make, along with the fastest and friendliest service.

You’re going to feel right at home when you visit, and take a taste of, Bangie’s Café.

GRETCHIN: When I walked into this place, the first word that came to mind was “nostalgic”.

It’s like a throwback to that one café your aunt always took you to, to catch up.





I mean, you feel like you know the people, you already know the food, and when Drew and I were looking through the menu, this is what was happening…

Mmm.

Drew: Mmm.

GRETCHIN: Mmm.

Drew: Mmm.

GRETCHIN: And, while we were waiting to film, we found out it’s “free banana pudding day”!

I love that!

Do you see that this omelette is as big as my forearm?

This is their “Supreme Dream”, and it’s only $6.49.

It smells like a dream!

Drew: Wow!

GRETCHIN: Isn’t that beautiful?

I’m going to have to build a bite here…

Mmm!

Can you hear the vegetables crunching in my mouth?

Drew: Mmm.

GRETCHIN: Not overcooked.

A lot of times omelettes have way to much egg, nope not this one.

This omelette is all “stuff”.

The egg is just an after thought to hold all the “stuff” in.

Drew: The cheese is so gooey!

GRETCHIN: Good food, made simply.

I think the most expensive thing on the menu is $7.99.

How do you make roast beef even more comforting?

It’s a Southern thing, just pour gravy all over it!

Right?

That tastes like it has been cooking for hours and hours and hours.

And the gravy is actually pretty good too!

Sometimes it can be a little bit peppery…

This is actually how I would eat it if I was at home and had no shame.

Yep, that does the trick.

I’m telling you, you’re gonna feel like you’re at home!

Nothing fancy, but so good!

And sometimes that’s all you want, just good food.

Drew: And it’s so tender too!

GRETCHIN: I’m told that Bangie’s is famous for their fried chicken, and I can already tell you it looks gorgeous; crispy, just falling apart.

See how juicy that is?

Yeah, totally.

The crusting of this is so strange, and so good.

It’s kind of reminiscent of maybe a catfish breading?

It works, though.

I can’t say that I’ve tasted anything quite like this.

I had to stop crunching because I realized that I was crunching right into his ear!

So, when you have a mic on too, you can hear me…

Drew: I was crunching in my own ears, and that made it even worse for myself.

GRETCHIN: It’s so good though!

Hankering for some old fashioned comfort food now?

Find Bangie’s Café at 2036 Madison Street in Henderson.

