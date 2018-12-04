Taste Tuesday: Acropolis

You almost can’t go to an event without tasting some delicious fare from Acropolis, they cater just about everything!

And when you sample their Mediterranean dishes, you’ll feel transported to the isles of Greece.

But, there are a lot of misconceptions about Acropolis, so today we’re not only tasting, but myth busting too.

GRETCHIN: There are a few misconceptions when it comes to Acropolis, so today is all about myth busting.

One, that it’s super expensive, no.

The most expensive thing on the menu is $22 (steak) that I could find.

These dishes are $8, $18, $14.50.

The second one is that it’s too fancy for your average person…Brian came in wearing a hat, if that tells you anything.

Brian: That’s right.





Hats are fancy!

GRETCHIN: Or a cap.

No, hats are “fancy”, caps are too casual.

And three, that it’s only Greek food.

Refer again to…this.

Brian: Buffalo Chicken Bites.

Which are really good!

GRETCHIN: Ooh!

Tastes just like buffalo chicken is supposed to taste!

So if you have somebody that’s like, “I don’t like Mediterranean food”…

Brian: Boneless hot wings!

GRETCHIN: Lemonati, I’ve never heard of this, but it looks amazing!

Brian: Artichokes, tomatoes, some lemon cream…

GRETCHIN: Why do you feel the need to list the recipe of every item we eat?

Brian: …and chicken.

Some people might be interested in what’s in it.

Wow!

GRETCHIN: Really?

Brian: A lot of lemon.

GRETCHIN: Totally shareable, look how big it is, amazing taste, it is very creamy.

You noticed the lemon flavor…

Brian: Mmm!

GRETCHIN: Now me, that is sometimes my problem with Mediterranean food…is that it’s overly citrus…this is not at all!

The lemon does exactly what it’s supposed to do, pulls out some extra flavors in the chicken and the rice and the sauce; totally a delightful dish.

Brian: Not tart.

GRETCHIN: Mm-mm.

Brian: Doesn’t make your cheeks pucker in.

GRETCHIN: No!

We’ve had lobster bisque, we’ve had lobster mac and cheese, I do not think that we’ve had just straight up lobster pasta with spinach and cherry tomatoes.

Brian: Mmmm!

That’s got tons of lobster flavor.

What’s the matter, what’s wrong?

Is it coming out of your nose?

GRETCHIN: No, nothing is wrong, it’s so good I couldn’t think of anything to say at first!

I’ll tell you, I’ve never been a huge lobster fan…I mean, I like lobster bisque, but lobster as a meat?

I’ve never been able to taste it.

When people say, “Well, dip it in lemon,” now it tastes like lemon nothing.

I can actually taste lobster in this and it tastes amazing!

Every bite is different, except that you can taste lobster.

This is amazing.

This is too much Doros.

Brian: Don’t move that very far away.

GRETCHIN: This is their pork belly, their exceptionally proud of this, it’s fairly new and…get in here, Drew…I touched it and it fell apart!

Look.

It just fell apart on me.

Gretchin & Brian: Mmmm!

GRETCHIN: You can still taste the excellent flavor of the pork belly, even though you have the sauce on top of it.

I’m telling you, you don’t even have to chew this, which is why you haven’t heard me doing it.

Brian: This is almost infused with that sauce!

GRETCHIN: Get this away from me.

Brian: Mm-mm.

GRETCHIN: I’m gonna make myself sick, get it away from me.

Brian: You have to eat more of that lobster!

I was really looking forward to eating that Lemonati for left-overs, but when I opened the fridge?

My kid had licked the box clean.

You can’t miss Acropolis on Green River Road, bring a friend and order the Big, Fat Greek Dinner.

That’s 2 apps, 2 entrees, 2 sides, and dessert for $15 a person!

You know what I recommend you choose.

