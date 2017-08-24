Taste Test: Stockwell Inn

We’re gearing up for Evansville Restaurant Week by taste testing at some of the participating venues.

Stockwell Inn is an Evansville tradition, but it’s also a The Best Day Ever Evansville tradition as Drew and I stop by for drinks after we shoot Sneak Peeks at D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts, or Studio 321!

They’re known for their tenderloins, and now they’re adding Tavern Pizzas to the menu!

Did you know that they’re one of very few places where you can eat a Brain Sandwich outside of the Fall Festival?

Press play to see if I Zombied out and took a taste of the BRAINNNNNNSSSSS……



