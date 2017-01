44News Entertainment Insider Gretchin Irons spoke with Joe from Gangnam Korean BBQ. He showcased several Korean dishes including some sushi and barbecue.

Currently there is one location in Owensboro at 3332 Villa Pointe, but there is another location coming to Evansville by Valentine’s Day. That location is currently being built and will be at 518 Main Street across the street from the Ford Center.

Comments

comments