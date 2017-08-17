Taste Test: Carne Asada

The name means “roast beef”, but Carne Asada has so much more than that!

They’re only open on Fridays and Saturdays, but they do an awesome job of posting what they offer for the day on their Facebook Page.

Brisket, Roast Chicken, and Ribs are only a small part of what they offer, they also have sides like Brisket Mac & Cheese (YUM!) and Texas Caviar.

Plus, they cater!

Carne Asada is also a participant in this year’s Evansville Restaurant Week!

The VIP Kickoff at Walton’s International Comfort Food is September 11th, and tickets are available now.

You don’t need tickets to the week long event, just visit the participating restaurants for unique creations only available during the event.

