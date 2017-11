Home Indiana Evansville A Taste of Broadway is Coming to Evansville November 13th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Evansville, Indiana

Broadway is coming to Evansville next year with four big shows at Old National Events Plaza.

“The Sound of Music” comes to town January 30th.

“Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story” is set for March 18th.

“Dirty Dancing” follows on April 11th.

“The Wizard of Oz” performs April 27th.

Tickets for all these shows are on a special pre-sale starting Monday through Thursday the 16th.

To get your tickets, CLICK HERE and use the passcode BROADWAY.

