Home Indiana Evansville Tash Kyil Monks Blessed New Building for the Art’s Council of Southern Indiana August 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The new building for the Art’s Council of Southern Indiana got a special blessing before it’s set to open.

Tash Kyil Monks blessed the new space at 212 Main St. in Downtown, Evansville at 10:00AM this morning. The Gallery is currently under construction and is on pace to open in September.

The council will be taking over the former Christian Science Reading Room, located in the 200 Block of Maine Street. The first exhibit will feature works from council members exclusively.

The “Art in the City” exhibit is scheduled to open September 21st.

Comments

comments