Target Raises Minimum Wage, Promises $15 By 2020

Retail workers at Target will be making a little more this holiday shopping season. The company announced that it’s raising its minimum wage. Starting next month, wages go up from $10 to $11 an hour.

Employees will make at least $15 an hour by 2020. Target says it’s all about investing in the folks who work for them.

The CEO says a higher minimum wage will help them recruit and keep employees, as well as give customers a better shopping experience.

Eleven dollars an hours surpasses the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

