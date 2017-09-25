Target Getting Ready For Another Holiday Season

Retailers are getting ready for another busy holiday shopping season. In today’s segment of Do My Job, 44News reporter Veronica DeKett went to Target to see what goes into making sure the store is ready everyday.

Reporter Veronica DeKett learned about the services Target offers such as the Target Debit or Credit Card that offers a five percent discount, along with the CartWheel App that offers deals on several different items.

Currently, Target is looking for seasonal workers for this upcoming holiday season. To apply to Target, visit Target Careers.





