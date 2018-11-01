Home Indiana Tanoos Readies Final Campaign Push Before Midterms November 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Midterms is Tuesday, November 6th and candidates are making one last push across the Tri-State before voters head to the polls.

8th District Congressional candidate William Tanoos participated in a rally aimed at protecting Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare.

The rally was hosted by the Local 808 IUE-CWA Retirees’ Council. The workers and retirees they represent paid into the programs for years.

Tanoos says he will always fight to protect these programs and he will also continue to be present in the community to make sure Hoosiers back home are fine.

“It’s as simple as that, we were in Washington, Indiana yesterday, of course, we are in Evansville today, been up and down the district every day just meeting people ’till the finish line. And of course, you know, if fortunate enough to win, continue that, that model where you get out, be accessible and be representative of the constituents,” says Tanoos.

Tanoos says even though he’s running against an incumbent he feels good about Midterms and he’s enjoyed meeting people throughout the campaign.

