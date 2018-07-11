Home Indiana Evansville Talley Eye Institute Breaks Ground on Medical Building July 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Talley Eye Institute breaks ground on a new medical building on Columbia Street in Evansville. The building will be two stories tall and span more than 21,000 square feet.

The new and improved facility will combine their two current locations on West Iowa Street and Virginia Street. The new location will sit at Columbia Street and Kimber Lane and company leaders say they’re excited about the project.

Dwight Silvera, Talley Eye Institute surgeon, says, “It’s going to offer greater resources because we’ll have everything under one roof it’s going to be much more efficient it’s just going to be a greater space for patients to come into.”

Doctors say they expect to see nearly 200 patients a day when the doors open next March.

