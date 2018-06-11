Talking “Planet Tour” with Tech N9ne!

He’s an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor with millions of albums sold, he’s coming to Evansville TONIGHT…and he’s joining me via Skype, say good morning to Tech N9ne!

Press play on the video to hear him talk about collaborating with big names like Corey Taylor and Eminem, what’s it like to have Krizz Kaliko and Just Juice along, and what to expect tonight.

**SPOILER ALERT**

He claims that he has over 50 selections on his set list…what?!

Tonight’s show promises to be epic!

Get your tickets at Old National Events Plaza.





