Talk of Oprah's Presidential Run Stirs Controversy January 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Following her speech at the Golden Globes, the Twitter-verse has been buzzing about an Oprah run for the presidency in 2020. The conversation has lead to a bigger question — could or even should a celebrity run for president?

Before Donald Trump ran for president he was best known for either hosting the game show the Apprentice or for his status as a real estate titan in the big apple.

Now after Oprah’s rousing Golden Globes speech speculation around the former talk show host making a run for the nation’s top job has started in full.

USI Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Mathew Hanka says, “Democrat supporters see Oprah as the antithesis of Trump that Trump would rise to the presidency of being a celebrity so hey let’s pick a celebrity and do the same thing.”

It’s been reported that sources close to Oprah are saying she has no interest in running though a lot can change between now and 2020.



