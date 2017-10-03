Home Indiana Evansville How To Talk To Kids About Las Vegas Coverage October 3rd, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

In light of the recent and tragic Las Vegas media coverage, parents everywhere are encountering challenges about addressing violence to kids. The deadly Las Vegas shooting can be tough for anyone to handle, but most especially for children. Events like these can leave kids feeling anxious and confused as images of the horrific scene take over all forms of social media. It can be tough for parents to communicate with children about what they’re watching but experts say parents should always know they are a source of comfort. They also suggest parents to engage in conversation if their children bring up the tragic event. Psychologist Dr. Sandy Bowersox of St. Vincent Center for Children in Evansville explains various coping mechanisms. Bowersox says, “Take some time to talk to your child. We would rather have parents be the main source of information rather than the media. And times to do that can be at family meals or at bedtime maybe on car rides and it’s important to start by asking what your child has heard about it or what they know. Let them talk, don’t interrupt and sometimes they have misinformation.” Signs of children having a difficult time dealing with the issue can include isolation, anxiety, restlessness and sadness. Parents should contact teachers and guidance counselors if they believe their children are displaying any of the aforementioned signs.

