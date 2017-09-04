Home Indiana Evansville It Takes A Village Raises Money for New Vehicle September 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Members of the It Takes A Village team spent their labor raising funds for a new vehicle. The team set up shop a Duell’s Kia in Evansville, where folks come stop by and test drive a car for a donation to It Takes A Village.

Along with the test drives ITV set up a puppy photo booth and a barbecue food stand. The old ITV vehicle is on its last legs, which has put the no kill shelter in a hard spot.

ITV Board Member Missy Mosby said, “It will allow us to continue to take our dogs to get spayed and neutered. We also branch out and we help the kill shelters around the area we’ll pick up dogs that may have to be euthanized and we’ll bring them to our shelter and get them adopted out.”

It Takes A Village hopes to raise $5,000 from this event.

Comments

comments