'It Takes A Village' Needs Help with 25 Dogs Found at Former Church March 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

It Takes A Village Canine Rescue says it needs help with 25 dogs taken from a property Tuesday in Vanderburgh County. In all, 68 dogs were found at a former church, known as Hill View Baptist on Hillview Drive. The homeowner and 68 dogs were living on the property, which had been turned into a home.

Deputies say, the woman was trying to make a sanctuary for the animals. Animal control was notified of the living conditions in January. And they tried to give the woman tips on how to care for the pets.

It Takes A Village is requesting fosters and monetary donations to care for the 25 dogs. Also, 21 of the dogs are at the Vanderburgh Humane Society in the care of a veterinarian.





