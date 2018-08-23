Home Indiana Evansville It Takes a Village $5,000 Closer to Puppy Playground August 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The puppy playground at It Takes a Village Canine Rescue is $5,000 closer to its goal.

Missy Mosby found a unique way to raise money for the potential playground. The Evansville Councilwoman is an animal advocate and is a volunteer at It Takes a Village.

Last week, she locked herself away in a puppy prison along with her dog Skipper

Mosby set a $3,000 goal, and the community responded by exceeding that and raising $5,400.

All proceeds will go toward the construction of the new playground.

