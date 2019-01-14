Take a Culinary Tour!

Michael Twitty is a culinary historian who has explored African American food-ways, traditions traced back to Africa, and the legacy that remains in the food culture in the American South, and he’s coming to town!

January 17th:

Kicking off SPEAK: An Explorative Lecture Series 2019 is author and culinary historian, Michael W. Twitty.

Michael Twitty is a culinary historian who has explored African American foodways, traditions traced back to Africa, and the legacy that remains in the food culture in the American South. His book, The Cooking Gene, won the 2018 James Beard Foundation Book Award for Book of the Year in the category for writing.

SPEAK is a lecture and discussion series that aims to bring in authors, thought leaders, and speakers to further our vision of communities united through shared exploration and understanding by supporting and encouraging conversation.

January 19th:

This food tour through Evansville will feature local restaurants creating dishes from James Beard Award winning cookbook “The Cooking Gene” by Michael W. Twitty.

Restaurants participating in the tour include: White Swan Coffee Lab, Arazu on Main, The Dapper Pig, Gatrick’s Bar-B-Que & Fine Dishes, and Be Happy Pie Company.

The tour will be hosted by Evansville Culinary Tours.

TED: Trolley of Evansville Districts will be providing transportation.

The cost of the tour includes the meal, a copy of Michael W. Twitty’s “The Cooking Gene,” and VIP seating at Michael W. Twitty • Speak: An Explorative Lecture Series on Thursday, January 17 at EVPL Central.

You can catch Michael Twitty this Thursday at EVPL Central.

His lecture begins at 7 p-m.

Then snag a ticket for Saturday’s culinary tour featuring local restaurants creating dishes from James Beard award winning cookbook “The Cooking Gene” by Michael W. Twitty.

Restaurants participating in the tour include: White Swan Coffee Lab, Arazu on main, The Dapper Pig, Gatrick’s Bar-b-que & Fine Dishes, and Be Happy Pie Company.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments