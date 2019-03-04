Take a Culinary Tour for $25!

Chef demonstrations, sampling, recipes and international music…sounds like a good time, right?

The Philharmonic Guild presents Chefs of Note International Cuisine Tasting Event. Seven Evansville restaurants, including chef demonstrations, sampling, and recipes. International Music for your enjoyment!

Make plans to attend Chefs of Note – Tasting Tour March 17th, that’s a Sunday, at noon.

All the fun will be at Tropicana, and it’s only twenty five bucks for food, demonstrations and even recipes from some of the area’s best chefs!

You can RSVP online, tickets are limited.

