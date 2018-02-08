Home Illinois Taco Bell, KFC Expanding With Delivery, Online Ordering Via Grubhub February 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Taco Bell and KFC are expanding with delivery and online ordering via Grubhub. This is part of a five-year, $200 million partnership deal between Yum Brands and Chicago-based Grubhub.

Yum Brands hopes this will boost sales at the fast food restaurants.

Yum and Grubhub have been testing the system in KFC stores in Louisville, along with Indianapolis and Omaha, Nebraska and have had good results.

Grubhub, which handles orders and provides drivers for restaurants, charges various fees and order minimums.

This agreement does not inlcude Yum’s other brand, Pizza Hut, which already handles delivery in-house.

Grubhub expects to expand its 80 restaurant markets to 180 by the end of the year.

