Tackling New Year’s Resolutions for 2019

It’s the first day of the New Year and some people are hard at work making sure 2019 is better than last year.

New year’s resolutions are a way some people work to improve themselves, and many people are kicking off 2019 on the right foot.

We’ve all heard the saying “new year, new me,” and some folks are actually putting action behind those words.

Some people tackled the first day of the year right on par with their New Year’s resolutions.

For some people a new year means new body goals.

Working out and losing weight is at the top of some folks’ minds in Evansville as 2019 starts.

“I wanted to work out more because I have breathing issues, so I wanted to just keep it up and be as well as I can for the future,” says Olivia Doyle.

Dozens of folks are working their way into the New Year at the downtown YMCA.

“I’m working on my legs and overall my upper body, my core. It relieves stress for me,” says Calvin Hatcher.

Some know exactly where they went wrong last year with fitness, and are ready to say goodbye to old habits, ‘hello new mind frame and body’!

“I am going to try my hardest to not get snacks in the pantry at home, and keep my mind away from them,” says Brett James.

Some people didn’t need to set a resolution to get them to the gym.

“I did not. I tend not to keep up with them so I didn’t even try this year,” says Russell McKinney

For others, 2019 is the year to work on time management.

“My new year’s resolution is to be more patient with my children, because being a mom of three boys it can get a little hectic and so I want to try to be a little bit more patient with them, says Melissa Wilshire.

“Perhaps making a schedule, or planning things out ahead of time, or maybe just getting all the important stuff out of the way first so I can have more me time,” says student Central High School student Eber Montoya.

Studies say the number one reason for failed resolutions are a lack of clear goals, and over thinking how to accomplish the goal.

It is recommended to add something fun to your resolution so you will enjoy completing your task.

