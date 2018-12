Home Indiana T.J. Maxx Store Coming to Jasper Shopping Center December 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Jasper will soon be home to a brand new store.

T.J. Maxx is moving into the Germantown Shopping Center.

The store offers a wide variety of items from clothes to home goods.

The new T.J. Maxx will be about 22,000 square feet replacing a portion of the former Carson’s store.

Owners are hoping to have the new store open for business by September 2019.

