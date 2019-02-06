Syringe Exchange Program Opens in Owensboro

A syringe exchange program designed to help drug users is now open at the Green River Health District in Owensboro.

“We are here to help anybody who might need needles that are clean to not spread hepatitis C or any form of hepatitis and HIV. It only takes one person positive in sharing needles that can cause your community to have a widespread outbreak of that,” says Anita Owens, Green River District Health Department Nursing Director.

The goal of this program is to keep dirty needles out of the hands of drug users to avoid widespread disease outbreaks. Hepatitis C cases in Kentucky dropped a few years ago, but as the opioid epidemic grew, the number of cases started to climb again. Although, that is not the only reason some people believe the area needs a needle exchange program.

“Anyone coming to a needle exchange is five times more likely to get into treatment so we are not pushy about it, but we are here when they are ready to make the call, to be a support to that person,” says Owens.

The health department has multiple resources for substance abuse recovery and treatment. One of those resources is the Boulware Center where people can live and recover from their addiction. Drug and alcohol counselor, Ricky Shepard says right now their services are in high demand.

“We are in the life-changing business. You come in, you address the diseases, and it is a disease. So you address that and once you do those things, the disease goes into remission and then your life can feel like everybody’s else’s as long as if you are addressing that disease,” says Shepard. “The Lord put me here and you know it’s to help people and this is our community so we all benefit.”

The needle exchange program will be open every Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Green River District Health Department on Breckinridge Street.

