Synthetic Marijuana May Be A Factor In Overnight Crash

Synthetic marijuana may have been a factor in an overnight crash that injured a driver and seriously injured a passenger.

On Friday, just after 11:00 pm, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of north US Hwy 41 and E. Boonville-New Harmony Road for reports of a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, the on-scene investigation and witness statements revealed that a red Nissan Versa had been traveling northbound on Hwy 41. The red Nissan entered a ditch and traveled approximately 60 yards before striking a culvert. Witnesses stated the car became airborne before coming to a rest.

The driver, Jennifer Dunkin and a passenger were able to exit the vehicle, after the crash.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries. The driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver complained of pain to her hips, chest and face. The passenger (who was more severely injured) was not wearing her seatbelt. She suffered back injuries and lacerations to her face and head.

Dunkin admitted to deputies on scene that she had consumed the synthetic cannabinoid K2 prior to driving. A small quantity of the substance was recovered from the vehicle.Pursuant to state law regarding crashes involving serious bodily injury or death, the driver consented to a post-crash blood draw.

The crash will remain under investigation until the toxicology report is received.

