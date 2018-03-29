Home Illinois Synthetic Marijuana Linked To Severe Bleeding Cases In Indiana & Illinois March 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana

Synthetic marijuana is being linked to severe bleeding cases in Indiana and Illinois. The Indiana State Department of Health is warning Hoosiers about the dangers of synthetic marijuana after reports of people suffering from severe bleeding after using K2.

State health officials say they have seen an increase in cases in Illinois and at least one person in Indiana has reported severe bleeding.

Illinois public health officials have linked synthetic marijuana use to cases of unusual bleeding.

Since March 10th, 16 cases have been reported in Illinois, and one case was reported in Indiana on March 27th.

Synthetic marijuana, often called fake weed, K2, spice, Scooby Snacks, is often marketed as a safe and legal alternative to marijuana, but health officials say the effects can be unpredictable and harmful.

If you know someone who has a serious reaction to synthetic marijuana, or experiences bleeding symptoms, call 911 or go to the ER.

If you have questions about treatment, call the Indiana Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

Comments

comments