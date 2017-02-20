For the fifth year in a row, the University of Southern Indiana played host to the “Symposium on Homelessness” to educate students on the challenges related to homelessness they may face when they enter the workforce. The 2017 symposium was a collaboration between USI, University of Evansville, Indiana University School of Medicine – Evansville and Ivy Tech Community College Southwest, as well as representatives from a host of local agencies that work with the homeless.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Jim O’Connell of Boston, Massachusetts, founding physician of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program which now serves over 13,000 homeless persons each year in two hospital-based clinics and in more than 60 shelters and outreach sites in Boston.

An assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, Dr. O’Connell is the author of Stories from the Shadows: Reflections of a Street Doctor, which describes the humanity and raw courage of those who struggle to survive and find meaning and hope while living on the streets.

Around 600 participants, primarily senior-level students from all four academic institutions, attended the Symposium on Homelessness.

This year’s event included representatives from a wide variety of health-related fields as well as social work, teacher education and others.

Students were able to donate items to Aurora Evansville, which helps fight homelessness in the community.

There will be another presentation of Dr. O’Connell’s lecture Monday evening at 6:00PM at Carter Hall on the USI campus.

