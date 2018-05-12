Sydney Wilson Throws Perfect Game vs. Tecumseh

The Castle softball team did not need many runs on offense with the way Sydney Wilson was pitching in the circle Saturday.

Nobody on the Tecumseh softball team reached base in a 7-0 Knights victory.

Wilson struck out seven Lady Braves in the win and used Tecumseh’s aggressive style to her advantage.

Castle’s star senior needed only 80 pitches to complete the perfect game for the Knights.

Castle is now 25-2 on the year.

Next up is a home game against Memorial.

