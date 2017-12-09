Home Indiana Evansville Swonder Ice Arena Hosts 8th Annual Skate With Santa Event December 9th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Families in Evansville showed up to participate in another holiday friendly event that included hot cocoa, taking pictures and skating with Santa. While some may have stayed in from the cold outdoors, others decided to throw on their ice skates at Swonder Ice Arena. The “Skate With Santa” event is another way for non profit organizations to gain more exposure. Youth First was the chosen organization this year by providing behavioral life services to families and schools throughout the region. The manager of Swonder, Danielle Crook says, “Youth First does a lot of great work in our community and several of our employees have been impacted by Youth First. It’s just a very worthy organization.”

Youth First’s mission is to promote healthy lifestyles choices such as preventing substance abuse and bullying. It has served hundreds of kids for 20 years. Jana Pritchett, Communications Manager says, “There are more and more kids that need help so that’s why it’s important to continue the services and even expand our services. We’re in seven counties right now with 39 social workers in 59 schools.

Swonder also holds a silent auction to raise more funds for its chosen organization each year. Crook says, “Our silent auction items can raise anywhere form 500 to a thousand dollars. Usually. we try to give around 800 to one thousand dollars at least to the organization every year.”

All of the proceeds from tonight’s skate with santa event will benefit Youth First. To learn more about the services they provide or how to volunteer click here.

Comments

comments