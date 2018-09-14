Swonder Ice Arena Hosting Open House Event

Swonder Ice Arena will be hosting an Open House, family style event this weekend.

On September 17th, Swonder will offer a public skating sessions, opportunities to try figure skating and hockey lessons, a karate demo and trials class, and a Zumba and yoga class.

The SPHL Thunderbolts, Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club, Evansville Youth Hockey House program, Evansville Junior Thunderbolts, Sport Karate Academy, and Swonder fitness instructors will all be present at the event.

The Open House will take place from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

A full schedule can be seen below:

On ICE Instruction/Lessons from the EYHA House Hockey program & GEFSC Learn to Skate: 6:00PM – 7:00PM

Karate Demonstration from Sport Karate Academy: 6:30PM – 6:45PM

Karate Trial Class from Sport Karate Academy: 6:45PM – 7:00PM

Yoga Free mini class with Jessica LeGate: 7:00PM – 7:30PM

Zumba Free mini class with Katie Sachetti: 7:30PM – 8:00PM

Click here to visit Swonder Ice Arena’s website for more information.

Comments

comments