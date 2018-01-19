SWIRCA Partners with Meals on Wheels

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday morning at SWIRCA announcing a new designation for its Senior Meal Delivery Services.

The non-profit will now be officially recognized as Meals on Wheels of Southern Indiana. SWIRCA says hunger is a serious threat for seniors, and the meals on wheels designation will help the organization meet the needs of local seniors.

Director of Development for SWIRCA Monica Spencer says, “This is our first time we’ve partnered with Meals on Wheels and we’re looking forward to this a really long partnership with them.”

The Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on aging providers more than 700 lunches on site. They also provide home delivery meals every day in Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Perry, Spencer and Vanderburgh Counties.

