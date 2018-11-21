Home Indiana Evansville SWIRCA & More Seeking Donations for People in Need November 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

“Angels” in the area are needed to help seniors and people with disabilities in the community this holiday season.

SWIRCA & More is seeking area “Angels” to help make wishes come true for those less fortunate through its Angel Tree program.

The organization hangs decorates its Angel Tree with ornaments listing the wishes and needs of 300 Case Management clients served by SWIRCA & More. The tree provides a way for the community to connect with SWIRCA clients by meeting the needs that many of its clients don’t have the ability to get themselves.

Wishes range from clothing to toiletries to cleaning supplies to money towards their electric bill.

Wish ornaments can be chosen from the Angel Tree at the SWIRCA & More Activity and Wellness Center, located at 16 W. Virginia Street, Evansville, weekdays from 8:00AM to 4:00PM.

The organizations requests that all unwrapped gifts are brought to the Activity Center by December 17th in order to be delivered by Christmas.

