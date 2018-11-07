SWIRCA Celebrates Veterans in the Community

As Veteran’s Day approaches, veterans in southwest Indiana are being honored for their service.

SWIRCA held its 10th Annual Veterans Celebration for those in the community that served.

At the event, veterans and a guest were able to enjoy a meal, entertainment, and experience the missing man ceremony free of charge.

The Honor Flight and Point Man International Ministries are just two of the vendors that attended to share the services they provide for Veterans. Although Veteran’s Day is a few days away, these organizations believe they can be thanks more than one day our of the year.

The celebration for veterans in the community will continue with the annual Veteran’s Parade on Franklin Street kicking off at 2:00PM on November 10th.

