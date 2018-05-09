SWIRCA Celebrates Older Americans Month

SWIRCA & More celebrate Older Americans Month with an event filled with healthy and fun aging. The day began with a pancake breakfast and healthy aging presentation followed by a 2 mile fitness walk, corn hole tournament, washer toss, mini basketball toss, eight ball pool tournament, and a picnic lunch. Organizers at todays event say the event isn’t only about the good times but it also helps seniors.

SWIRCA healthy aging director Kristin Hood explained “It’s very important for people to get out and to socialize and get with other people that are their peers their own age and this is just a fun day of food, fun, fellowship.”

SWIRCA is continuously searching for new members – memberships to its activity center can be purchased for $30 a year.

SWIRCA & More is located on W. Virginia St. in Evansville.

If you have any questions about upcoming events or how to become a member please contact SWIRCA & More by calling (812) 464-7800

