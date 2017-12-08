Home Indiana Evansville SWIN Chamber Of Commerce Announces Finalists For ATHENA Award December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists for the ATHENA Award. The recipient will be named at the 27th annual ATHENA Award Luncheon on Friday, February 23, 2018 at Old National Events Plaza.

The award acknowledges and honors outstanding women leaders in the community.

Winners are picked for making lasting impression on their community and making the most of their leadership potential.

The 2018 ATHENA Award Finalists include:

• Barb Daum – Director of Quality/Project Executive at Skanska

• Danyelle Granger – Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion Director at Old National Bank

• Beth McFadin Higgins – Attorney and partner at McFadin Higgins & Folz

• Christine Keck – Director of Government Affairs for Vectren

• Lynn Kyle – Executive Director of Lampion Center

• Chris Ryan – CEO of The Women’s Hospital

• Lisa Slade – President of AlphaGraphics

• Amy Word Smith – Owner and Founder of Lamasco’s Bar & Grill and The Dapper Pig

• Lori Sutton – Director, Diversity, Inclusion and Human Equity for Vectren

• Stephanie Terry – Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Evansville

• Kendra Vanzo – Executive Vice President, Associate Engagement & Integration Officer at Old National Bank

• Connie Wellmeyer – General Manager of Corporate Planning at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana

In 2017, Jan Davies, who is the CEO of the EPD Foundation, won the ATHENA Award.

