Garvin Park Hosts The 2018 "City Swim Meet" July 15th, 2018

Swimmers came out in droves this afternoon for the 2018 “City Swim Meet”.

The event was held at Garvin Park Pool, and finals began at 9 this morning. About 500 swimmers participated in this year’s competition. Swimmers ranged from ages 4-65.

Garvin Park Pool was filled with plenty of spectators cheering the swimmers along.

