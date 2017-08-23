44News | Evansville, IN

Swimmer’s Body Recovered From Wabash River In Knox County

August 23rd, 2017 Indiana

The body of a missing swimmer is recovered from the Wabash River in Knox County. Indiana Conservation Officers were called to the Wabash River for a possible drowning around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Conservation Officers found the body of 40-year-old Donald Rickard was found near the Russellville Landing.

Morris was reported missing and last seen on Saturday while swimming in the river.

This investigation is ongoing.

