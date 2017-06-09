Home Indiana Swim Before you Walk: How to Prevent Child Drowning Deaths June 9th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Dry drowning recently made headlines after it claimed the life of a four-year-old Texas boy a week after he went swimming.

Dry drowning is extremely rare, and accounts for just one or two percent of drowning incidents. But, at the same time, death by drownings is the second most common cause of death for children in the U.S.

Experts say, the best way to prevent drownings is to not keep your child away from the pool but, to get them in the pool as soon as they learn to crawl.

44News reporter Chelsea Koerbler takes a look at how parents can help prevent your child from drowning in the video below.

