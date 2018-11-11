Sweet Deals And Free Meals On Veteran’s Day

In celebration of Veteran’s Day, several restaurants are offering free meals to honor those who have served our country.

Restaurants & Deals:

IHOP

All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 12, from 7 am to 7 pm.

O’Charley’s

All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on both November 11 and 12 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location.

Red Lobster

On Sunday and Monday, November 11th and 12th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive an offer, show a valid military ID.

Denny’s

All veterans, active, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 12, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Golden Corral

On Monday, November 12th, 2018 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

T.G.I. Fridays

TGI Fridays will be having free meal for all veterans and active-duty military on Sunday, November 11, 2018, as well as the following Monday, November 12.

