A Sweet Celebration: DoubleTree Opens With Red Ribbon Cutting

“A long time coming…” Those are the words Mayor Lloyd Winnecke used to describe the new DoubleTree Hotel and Convention Center project. This morning city leaders cut the ribbon on the new addition to the Evansville skyline. After the ribbon cutting the public was allowed inside to check everything out.

The hotel features 241 rooms, a full service restaurant and several event spaces. Mayor Winnecke says this new facility allows Evansville to be a player again in the convention business, “Once they knew an approximate opening day they could go out and sell it, so they’ve booked a number of conventions here as a result of that work and this opening. That’s what it’s all about, it’s about bringing visitors to our city who are going to spend millions of dollars annually that will pour into our economy,” Winnecke referencing the Evansville Conventions and Visitors Bureau. Officials say if it were not for the new Hotel those conventions would not have been booked.

