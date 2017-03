Sweet 16 Preview with Nick Ruffolo and JoJo Gentry

44Sports’ Nick Ruffolo and JoJo Gentry review their CBS44 Bracket Bonanza matchups ahead of the Sweet 16 games Thursday and Friday.

Thursday

#7 Michigan vs #3 Oregon at 6:09 p.m. CT on CBS44

#4 WVU vs #1 Gonzaga at 6:39 p.m. CT on TBS

#4 Purdue vs #1 Kansas at 8:39 p.m. CT on CBS44

#11 Xavier vs #2 Arizona at 9:09 p.m. CT on TBS

Friday

#4 Butler vs #1 UNC at 6:09 p.m. CT on CBS44

#7 South Carolina vs #3 Baylor 6:29 p.m. CT on TBS

#3 UCLA vs #2 Kentucky at 8:39 p.m. CT on CBS44

#8 Wisconsin vs #4 Florida at 8:59 p.m. CT on TBS

JOJO: “NOW THAT WE ARE JUST DAYS AWAY FROM THE SWEET SIXTEEN … WE HAD TO RE-DO OUR BRACKETS. MY CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM … THE BUTLER BULLDOGS … ARE STILL ALIVE. YOU HAD VILLANOVA WINNING IT ALL.”

NICK: “I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO HAD VILLANOVA … BUT YES THEY LOST IN THE ROUND OF 32. I’M GUESSING YOU STILL HAVE BUTLER?”

JOJO: “I AM. I AM HAVING THEM BEAT WISCONSIN IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. WHO DO YOU HAVE?

NICK: “HEY THAT IS A SMART PICK. COMING OFF THE WIN AGAINST VILLANOVA. IF YOU’RE GOING TO BEAT THE BEST THEN MAYBE YOU CAN WIN IT ALL. I DO HAVE WISCONSIN WINNING AGAINST FLORIDA … BUT I AM STICKING WITH UCLA IN MY CHAMPIONSHIP GAME … BUT NOW AGAINST ARIZONA.”

JOJO: “DO YOU HAVE WISCONSIN AND SOUTH CAROLINA MEETING UP?”

NICK: “NO I DO NOT … I HAVE BAYLOR BEATING SOUTH CAROLINA. SO IT IS WISCONSIN AND BAYLOR IN THE ELITE EIGHT AND THEN BAYLOR … PURDUE … UCLA AND ARIZONA IN THE FINAL FOUR. BUT MY FINAL FOUR IS STILL THE SAME EXCEPT VILLANOVA.”

JOJO: “SO YOU HAVE A FEW BIG TEN TEAMS IN THERE … WHAT IS YOUR EXPLANATION BEHIND THAT?”

NICK: “SOME SAY IT IS A DOWN BIG TEN YEAR … BUT I THINK SO FAR THAT WISCONSIN .. PURDUE AND MICHIGAN SO FAR SHOWED THEY TOOK THEIR HOT STREAK FROM THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT. I THINK ESPECIALLY WITH CALEB SWANIGAN … A WOODEN AWARD FINALIST … THEY CAN MAKE A RUN TO THE FINAL FOUR. BUT UCLA THEY HAVE TOO MUCH FIRE POWER.”

JOJO: “CALEB SWANIGAN HAS AN INTERESTING STORY. ORIGINALLY DEFINED AS OBESE … AND NOW HE IS PERHAPS THE BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR. HE HAS HAD QUITE A SEASON. I THINK HE CAN AT LEAST TAKE THEM TO THE FINAL FOUR.”

NICK: “I HAVE HIM BEING THE DIFFERENCE-MAKER WHEN PURDUE PLAYS MICHIGAN IN THE ELITE EIGHT.”

JOJO: “SO WHAT IS YOUR EXPLANATION ON WHY YOU DO NOT HAVE BUTLER WINNING IT ALL?”

NICK: “WELL … I DO HAVE THEM BEATING NORTH CAROLINA … IN MY ORIGINAL BRACKET I DID NOT. THEY HAVE BEEN PLAYING WELL … BUT I DO NOT HAVE THEM GETTING PAST UCLA.”

JOJO: “I HAVE BUTLER DEFEATING WISCONSIN IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 72-65. I AM STICKING WITH THAT BECAUSE A LOT OF CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES HAD THAT POINT TOTAL. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PLAY ALONG WITH US ON THE BRACKET BONANZA VISIT CBS44.WEVV.COM. YOU CAN PLAY ALONG FOR SOME COOL PRIZES … WHICH WE CANNOT WIN. AND NICK … YOU DO NOT HAVE BUTLER WINNING IT ALL … SO YOU WOULDN’T GET THOSE PRIZES ANYWAY.

NICK: “NOW THAT VILLANOVA LOST I JUST WANT TO SEE A GOOD GAME. IF THAT HAPPENS TO BE BUTLER AND WISCONSIN THAN SO BE IT.”

JOJO: “ALRIGHT NICK GOOD TALK. APPRECIATE IT.”

