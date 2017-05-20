Swat Team Challenge Race in Downtown Evansville

Areas of downtown Evansville were closed earlier today for the Evansville Police Department’s Swat Challenge obstacle course. The race is a 5K run with challenges like walls, tires and climbing up a parking structure with a sandbag.

The race closed parts of Riverside Drive and the surrounding area. Organizers say the race is designed to show the public some of the physical challenges swat team members have to overcome.

Kenny Dutschke says, “We want to push the family friendly aspect of it and to make it more of a swat challenge. We have a swat team member at every obstacle, so if you can’t make it through our teammates will help you over it. Like, we want you to be part of our team and finish this race.”

Organizers say this year’s race was a big success. There were participants in every age group, from children to seniors, attempting to complete the challenge.

Comments

comments